US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Indian Badminton is not having a very good time at the International circuit, specially in the men's singles event. India are yet to win a single competition so far in 2025 and the closest has been old guard Kidambi Srikanth winning a silver medal at the Malaysia Open 2025. Lakshya Sen has not been able to repeat his performance from the Paris Olympics in any of the competitions he has featured in 2025. Young 19-year-old shuttler Ayush Shetty has aimed to stop the drought as he has made it to the final of the US Open 2025 S300. Ayush looked strong throughout the competition and will look to win the entire thing. Who is Ayush Shetty? Know All About 19-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final By Beating World No 9 Chou Tien Chen.

Shetty orchestrated a massive upset, defeating World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in the US Open 2025 semifinal. Shetty lost the first set by 21-23, but brought out his best, taking down the World Championships bronze medalist inside 67 minutes. The final score was 21-23, 21-15, 21-14. Given Chou Tien Chen was the Indonesia Open S1000 runner-up, it clearly showed the kind of form Shetty is in. He will now square off against Brian Yang of Canada in the final. Yang is ranked World no 33, Ayush is ranked 34. Considering that, it will be an evenly matched game between the two.

Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open 2025 Final Match Details

When is Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open 2025 Final Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Ayush Shetty will look to continue his winning run and clinch his first S300 title when he will take on Brian Yang in the men's singles final of the US Open 2025. The Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open S300 2025 final will be played at the Mid-America Center on Monday, June 30, 2025 and has an approximate start time of 12:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open 2025 Final Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the US Open 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open S300 2025 final live telecast on any TV channel. For Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open S300 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

Ayush Shetty at US Open S300 2025, Badminton Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

One Step From Glory 🏆 Rising stars Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma are set for the biggest matches of their young careers as they battle for the US Open 2025 titles 🇮🇳🔥 Watch the young guns fight it out for gold live here: https://t.co/dCCUo6SBKq#Badminton #IndiaOnTheRise… pic.twitter.com/8Miq19VXw7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 29, 2025

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open 2025 Final Match?

Although there is no broadcast partner of the US Open in India, fans in India will be able to watch the Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang US Open S300 live streaming on YouTube. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Ayush Shetty vs Brian Yang final in the BWF TV YouTube channel for free.

