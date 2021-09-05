London [UK], September 5 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli might have lost their wickets but India extended their lead to 230 in the opening session of Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England here at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

At lunch, India's score read 329/6 -- a lead of 230 runs with four wickets in hand in the second essay. For the visitors, Rishabh Pant (16*) and Shardul Thakur (11*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 270/3, overnight batters Kohli and Jadeja added 26 more runs to the total, before Jadeja (17) was trapped in front by Chris Woakes, ending the 59-run stand for the fourth wicket, and this brought Rahane to the middle.

Rahane (0) failed to open his account and he just last for eight balls as Woakes also had him trapped in front and India was reduced to 296/5 with the lead at 197. Rishabh Pant then joined Kohli in the middle and the duo put on 16 runs for the sixth wicket, but Moeen Ali cut short Virat's (44) knock in the 111th over.

Pant and Thakur however, ensured that the visitors do not lose more wickets before the lunch interval.

Earlier, just half an hour before the start of play on Day 4, the BCCI said that its Medical Team isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach, and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval against England.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 329/6 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, Chris Woakes 2-47); England 290. (ANI)

