It's time for the biggest rivalry in South American football to resume again as Argentina take on Brazil in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil have got off to a fantastic start in their campaign with seven wins out of seven matches. Arch-rivals Argentina are second in the points table with 15 points and will try and bridge the gap at the top with a win tonight. The two teams last met in the 2021 Copa America finals where Argentina ended their trophy drought with a hard-fought 0-1 victory. Argentina versus Brazil will start at 12:30 AM IST but lack of broadcasters means the game will not be telecasted in India nor streamed. CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table: Brazil, Argentina Continue Unbeaten Run.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is set to start against Brazil despite a horror tackle by Adrian Martinez which could well have ended his season. The PSG man was lucky to come unscathed from the challenge which looked terrible in slow motion. Lautaro Martinez was the star of the show again for Argentina in the previous game as helped his team secure a 3-1 win. Manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to make some changes to his starting eleven, particularly in the midfield department.

Brazil coach Tite is missing nine England-based Brazilian internationals due to the coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. Gerson, who has not been part of the squad for more than a year, should start against Argentina. Neymar had a poor outing against Chile and the talismanic forward needs to up his game in the absence of several key players. The suspension of Marquinhos is a blow for Brazil as they lack the depth in defence to handle Argentina’s brilliant forward line.

When Is Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Brazil vs Argentina would be played at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The match would be played on September 6 (Monday), at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Argentina match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Brazil vs Argentina match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams. Brazil will do well to hold Argentina to a draw in this game considering they are playing their second string side.

