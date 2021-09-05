The Indian football team will take on Nepal in the second practice game at the Dashrath Stadium, Katmandu. The game will begin in a while at 5.15 pm. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So the last friendly game between India and Nepal ended with a 1-1 draw. It was the home team that scored the goal at the 36th minute of the game and until the interval, the scoreboard read 1-0. Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Says ‘Nepal Are Always Tough When They Play Against Us’.

Only at the 60th minute of the match, Anirudh Thapa was the one who scored an equaliser. A long shot from Sunil Chhetri was saved by the Nepal goalkeeper. These matches have been ideal preparation for the Indian team participating in the 2021 SAFF Championship in the Maldives. 2021 SAFF Championship will begin on October 1-16, 2021. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs Nepal, Football Friendly Match Time and Schedule

The first friendly match between India and Nepal will be played at the Dasrath Stadium in Katmandu on Sunday(September 5, 2021). The match would begin at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs Nepal, Football Friendly Live Telecast in India

Football lovers in India will not be able to watch this friendly fixture as the game does not have any official broadcasters,

India vs Nepal, Free Live Streaming Online in India

Indian football fans please don't get disappointed as we have yet another way where you can catch up with the updates of the game. So you can tune into the official page of the Indian Football Team to watch the game.

