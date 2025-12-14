Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Joe Root said that England are drawing inspiration from their spirited Ashes fightback two years ago as they look to stay alive in the ongoing series this winter, as per Sky Sports.

England is currently behind in the series with Australia leading 0-2.

England suffered back-to-back eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane. With the third Test set to begin in Adelaide from Wednesday, the visitors must win the match to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive. England last won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 tour, when they clinched a memorable 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Andrew Strauss.

The belief within the camp stems from their 2023 Ashes at home, where Ben Stokes' side bounced back from a 0-2 deficit to level the series 2-2. England were also in a strong position to win the fourth Test at Manchester before rain intervened and denied them a possible series win.

After England's defeat at the Gabba last weekend, captain Ben Stokes had remarked that Australia is "no place for weak men". The former England captain, who has been the most consistent batter for the tourists so far and the only away player to average over 30 in the series, recently scored his first Ashes century on Australian soil, further underlining his confidence as England prepare for a crucial Test in Adelaide.

"The whole complexion of the series changes if we win this week," Root said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I know it was in our own conditions, but the way we played from Headingley onwards (in 2023), it was like a completely different team. It's easy to forget that," he added.

"It might be in different conditions but the game doesn't change. If anything, it becomes more simplified out here: it doesn't swing as much, the pitches don't deteriorate as much as in England," he noted.

"All we need to do is be better for longer. When we have got it right in this series, we have looked very dangerous but we have to put it together for a long period of time," Root said.

"This is a place where you have to be hardened, resilient and be able to withstand pressure for long periods of time but I think this group is definitely capable of doing that," he added.

"Whether (Stokes' comments) were aimed at players individually, I'm not so sure but I do think that is a fair statement. If you are to win here, you have to handle big moments," he noted.

"If we come out with our best stuff and learn from some of the experiences throughout the tour, then I think we have a great opportunity to win here," the former England said.

Root noted,"Being 2-0 down creates an even bigger opportunity. Imagine if we get it right? Imagine what that will feel like?" (ANI)

