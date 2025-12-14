India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India will be back in action in the five-match T20I series against South Africa as they will be taking on the visitors in the third T20I of the series with the series currently tied 1-1. India won the first match of the series but South Africa came back strong winning the second. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India boast of a world-class bowling attack but South Africa gave them a tough challenge last game with Quinton de Kock anchoring the innings and Donovan Ferreira, David Miller displaying their power-hitting. Although Varun Chakaravarthy is in form, India will have to consider how to regroup the bowling attack. When is IPL 2026 Auction? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue of Indian Premier League Players’ Bidding Event.

Shubman Gill has now registered two consecutive failures in a row. In the first game, He rushed into an attacking stroke and the second game saw him get a gem of a delivery. His time is running out and he will need to score big to keep his spot in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav has been out of touch as well and the failure of two of India's key top order batters is putting additional pressure on Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. To ease up the task of Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, India's top order has to fire. India are the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 and currently they are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, they will give their everything to check where they stand.

South Africa had a poor outing with the bat in the first game but they came back strong in the second game riding on Quinton de Kock's brilliant knock. The others played around him and powered Proteas to a strong total which they defended successfully. Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla bowled well but the pick of the bowlers was Ottneil Baartman. Marco Jansen has been consistent with the ball as well and the decision to replace Keshav Maharaj with George Linde also worked in the favour of the visitors. They would look to carry on the momentum and take a lead in the series.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.