Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14: The promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after he was arrested over the chaotic incident at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

He has been sent to 14 days of police custody. Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Argentina Icon Reaches Mumbai As Third Pit Stop After Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel.

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his GOAT India Tour.

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Lionel Messi Plays Football With Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, Gifts His Iconic Number 10 Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a memento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday. Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)