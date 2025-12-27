Melbourne [Australia], December 27: England opener Ben Duckett completed 3,000 Test runs on Saturday. Duckett, the 31-year-old left-handed opener, achieved the milestone during England's fourth Ashes Test, a Boxing Day affair at Melbourne. In a run-chase of a modest 175 runs, Duckett crossed the 30-run mark for the first time in the series, scoring a 26-ball 34, with four boundaries and a six at a strike rate of 130.77.

Now in 42 Tests, he has scored 3,005 runs at an average of 40.06 and a strike rate of 86.44, including six centuries and 16 fifties in 78 innings and a best score of 182.

In the ongoing Ashes series, Duckett has been less than sub-par, having made just 133 runs across eight innings in four Tests at an average of 16.62, with a best score of 34. His off-field controversies has not helped him either as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating the verification of a video showing him apparently drunk and struggling to find his way back to the team hotel during the team's break to Noosa following a thumping loss in the second Test at Brisbane.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England. England ended the second session at 77/2, needing 98 to win. (ANI)

