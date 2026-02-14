England National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: England face a critical Group C encounter against Scotland on 14 February 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens. Following a disappointing 30-run defeat to the West Indies, Harry Brook’s side requires a convincing victory to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes in their own hands. Scotland, meanwhile, enter the match with momentum after a dominant 73-run win over Italy, currently sitting above England in the table due to a superior net run rate. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Where to Watch England vs Scotland Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. For those preferring to stream the action, the NOW platform will provide a live digital feed. BBC Radio will also offer comprehensive ball-by-ball commentary for listeners across the UK and Ireland.

In India, the tournament’s co-host nation, the match is being broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Digital viewers can access the game via the JioHotstar app and website, which features multi-language commentary and interactive viewing modes.

Category Details Fixture England vs Scotland, Match 23 Date Saturday, 14 February 2026 Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Start Time 15:00 IST UK Telecast Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event India Telecast Star Sports / JioHotstar Free Stream ICC.tv (Select Territories) England Captain Harry Brook Scotland Captain Richie Berrington

Free Viewing Options

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that fans in selected territories can stream the match for free via ICC.tv. This service is primarily available in regions where a primary broadcast partner has not been established. In the United States, while the tournament is generally on Willow TV, various platforms may offer specific promotional access for group-stage fixtures.

This Battle of Britain on Indian soil carries significant weight. Scotland have the advantage of familiarity, having remained in Kolkata since the start of the tournament. England, conversely, are playing at Eden Gardens for the first time this campaign after moving from Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).