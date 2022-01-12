New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): India men's hockey team's Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match against Germany achieves third place in FIH Favourite Match of 2021 poll.

In a roller coaster of a year for Indian hockey when anticipation from fans reached a fever pitch before the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the performance of the Indian team at the quadrennial games did not disappoint as the Indian men's hockey team went on to clinch the historic bronze medal in August 2021.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022: From Novak Djokovic To Rafael Nadal, Five Men’s Players To Watch Out For in Melbourne.

Indian hockey fans around the globe made their voices heard in large numbers as Manpreet Singh-led side's thrilling 5-4 win against Germany in the bronze medal encounter, has achieved third place in the FIH Favourite Match of 2021 polls.

"This match, this historic win against Germany holds a special significance for the country as it not only ended the 41-year long wait, but also brought a new era for Indian hockey. The support from the Indian hockey fans has been overwhelming and we thank each and everyone who voted this match as their favourite one. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the Indian Men's Hockey Team for this remarkable achievement and we wish them success in their future endeavours," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official release.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs KBFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

In the memorable match against Germany, Team India made one of the greatest comebacks, bouncing back from a 1-3 deficit to sealing the match 5-4. Simranjeet Singh starred with a brace, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh scored a goal each to help the team script history in Tokyo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)