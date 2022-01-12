The Tilak Madian in Goa is all set to host the 58th match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2021-22. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game that starts at 07.30 pm IST. But, first, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams enter the game with a superb win. Kerala Blasters FC enters into the match by sealing a 1-0 win over Joy Gabriel's Hyderabad FC. Whereas, Odisha FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 in their previous game. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

It would be safe to say that both teams will be looking to extend their form in this game as well. Odisha FC has been marred with the fitness issues of a few players but their coach Kiko Ramirez refused to let out the names. Kerala Blasters FC on the other hand has their captain Jessel Carneiro being ruled out of the match due to an injury. Out of the last five times that the two teams met each other three of their games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2021 (Wednesday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

