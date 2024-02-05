Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 396.
England 1st Innings: 253.
India 2nd Innings: 255.
England 2nd innings: (overnight 67/1)
Zak Crawley lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 73
Ben Duckett c Bharat b Ashwin 28
Rehan Ahmed lbw b Patel 23
Ollie Pope c Sharma b Ashwin 23
Joe Root c Patel b Ashwin 16
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bumrah 26
Ben Stokes run out 11
Ben Foakes c & b Bumrah 36
Tom Hartley b Bumrah 36
Shoaib Bashir c Bharat b Mukesh Kumar 0
James Anderson not out 5
Extras: (B-8, LB-5, NB-2) 15
Total: (All out, 69.2 overs) 292
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-132, 4-154, 5-194, 6-194, 7-220, 8-275, 9-281.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17.2-4-46-3, Mukesh Kumar 5-1-26-1, Kuldeep Yadav 15-0-60-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-72-3, Axar Patel 14-1-75-1.
