Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 396.

England 1st Innings: 253.

India 2nd Innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: (overnight 67/1)

Zak Crawley lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 73

Ben Duckett c Bharat b Ashwin 28

Rehan Ahmed lbw b Patel 23

Ollie Pope c Sharma b Ashwin 23

Joe Root c Patel b Ashwin 16

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bumrah 26

Ben Stokes run out 11

Ben Foakes c & b Bumrah 36

Tom Hartley b Bumrah 36

Shoaib Bashir c Bharat b Mukesh Kumar 0

James Anderson not out 5

Extras: (B-8, LB-5, NB-2) 15

Total: (All out, 69.2 overs) 292

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-132, 4-154, 5-194, 6-194, 7-220, 8-275, 9-281.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17.2-4-46-3, Mukesh Kumar 5-1-26-1, Kuldeep Yadav 15-0-60-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-72-3, Axar Patel 14-1-75-1.

