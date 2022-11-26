Doha (Qatar), Nov 26 (AP) Qatari authorities say a fire broke out on Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late on Saturday.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of KSA vs POL on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometres (two miles) from Lusail Stadium.

It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants. (AP)

Also Read | Dewald Brevis, South Africa Batter, Reckons Inaugural Edition of SA20 Will Bring Lots of Fireworks, Boundaries, Wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)