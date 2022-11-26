Saudi Arabia carried out one of the most epic giant killings in the history of the World Cup when they defeated Argentina on match day one. The result had a significant bearing on the course of Group C as it has given teams like Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico who are considered inferior to Argentina, a chance to go through at the expense of Lionel Messi-led Argentina. Saudi Arabia looked like a team possessed in their win as they fought for every second ball and showed great defensive acumen. Opponents Poland come into the match on the back of a draw with Mexico which will be considered a positive result. Their focus will now be on defeating Saudi Arabia and head into the final group game full of confidence. Poland versus Saudi Arabia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 6:30 PM IST. No Crown Prince Salman is Not Gifting Rolls-Royce to Saudi Arabia Football Players Following Team’s Win Over Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022

Mohammed Al-Berik and Nawaf Al-Abed are the two players that will miss out against Poland due to injuries and apart from the duo coach Herve Renard will keep all other players part of the famous Argentina win in the starting eleven. The side may be weak when compared man to man but they show tremendous technical discipline and physicality to stay in the contest. Firas Al Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Salem Al-Dawsari can score goals and they will need to be efficient once again with the side not expected to dominate possession.

Robert Lewandowski's missed penalty against Mexico may come back to haunt them come the end of the group-stage fixtures. The Barcelona forward will have to make amends for that miss by helping his side win against Saudi Arabia. Matty Cash and Nicola Zalewski as the two wing-backs will have to be on the front foot and try and pin the opponents in their own half while the likes of Piotr Zielinski and Sebastian Szymanski providing the creative impetus from midfield.

Saudi Arabia will go all out against Poland but they might fall short today with the European side claiming a 2-1 win.

When Is Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 26, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD for English commentary and Sports 18 Khel and MTV channels for Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Saudi Arabia vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in India. Free live streaming of the Saudi Arabia vs Poland match in English, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam commentary will be provided on the JioCinema app and website.

