Colombo, May 30 (PTI) Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun will conduct a specialised 14-day training program for Sri Lankan cricketers across men's and women's junior and senior teams as well as coaches from June 2.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed in a statement on Friday that Arun will conduct training programs for their men's and women's national teams, women's A team, U-19 men's team, coaches of the High Performance Centre, club and provincial coaches as well as coach educators.

Arun, who was India's bowling coach from 2014-2021, will be the second former coach of the national team after R Sridhar to conduct training sessions for cricketers from the island nation and he will commence the program by training the U-19 men's squad.

Arun will also hold separate strategy sessions with the men's red-ball and white-ball teams and conduct technical and skill-based training with fast bowlers.

The 62-year-old Arun, who worked in the Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach, will also hold video and performance analysis sessions with players and coaches, and also on match-scenarios to develop 'game understanding', the SLC said.

