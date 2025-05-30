Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah, King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Final TV and Streaming Online Details: The Kings Cup of Champions final will see Al-Ittihad taking on Al-Qadisiah at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad are looking for a domestic double after a brilliant campaign in the Saudi Pro League, where they managed a comprehensive victory over Al-Hilal, their main rivals. Under the management of Laurent Blac, the team has looked brilliant with their attacking style of football reaping great rewards. Opponents Al-Qadisiah finished fourth and head into the game on the back of four wins out of the last five league fixtures. They will be confident of putting in a strong display here. Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Title, Take Over Al-Nassr To Become Second Most-Successful Club In League History.

Karim Benzema will be the focal point in attack for Al-Ittihad with Steven Bergwijn and Unai Hernández on the flanks. The link up play between the three players will be critical for Al-Ittihad. Houssem Aouar will be the chief playmaker, slotting in behind the lone forward. N'Golo Kanté will look to break up opposition play in central midfield.

Abdulaziz Jamal Muhammad Al Othman and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang form the two-man forward line for Al-Qadisiah in the final third. Cameron Puertas will be the attacking midfielder with Ali Hazazi and Hussain Alqahtani forming the double pivot in midfield.

When is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah will face each other in the summit clash of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 on May 30. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and will begin at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah viewing options, scroll below. Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, Houssem Aouar and Co React to SPL Triumph, Says ‘I Came to Al Ittihad To Win!.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Clash?

Unfortunately, no one in India has the broadcast rights to the King Cup of Champions 2024-25. Hence, the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final will not be live telecast in India. For the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Match?

As SonyLiv provided the live streaming viewing option for the King Cup of Champions earlier, there is a possibility that the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with Al-Ittihad securing a victory.

