Brisbane, Dec 11 (PTI) The pitch for the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba is expected to have traditional pace and bounce considering the game is scheduled in the early part of the summer and not post Christmas.

India's famous win at the Gabba on their previous tour came when the game was scheduled in the second half of the series. A Rishabh Pant special ensured India a back- to-back series win Down Under with Australia left licking their wounds. It was the hosts' first loss at the venue since 1988.

Since then Australia have lost to the West Indies at the 'fortress' and no wonder the players prefer to play at the Gabba at the start of the summer and not at end of it.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch," Gabba curator David Sandurski was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the third Test beginning Saturday.

"Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he said.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 following Australia's comprehensive win in the pink ball Test at Adelaide.

As many as 15 wickets fell on the opening day of a domestic pink ball game last month and the curator said the surface would be similar to that.

"The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball. Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone," Sandurski added.

Indian teams lands in Brisbane

The BCCI on Wednesday posted a video of the India players' arrival in Brisbane from Adelaide.

India won the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs before succumbing to the moving pink ball in Adelaide.

