Mumbai, December 11: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has thrown his support behind the veteran quick Josh Hazlewood to return for the Brisbane Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, citing his track record and impact. Adelaide Test replacement Scott Boland delivered an impressive performance after Hazlewood was ruled out due to a side strain. Boland seized his opportunity, claiming five wickets in the match and dismantling India's top order.

However, with Hazlewood nearing fitness, he is likely to be included in the third Test. Brett Lee believes that Hazlewood, provided he is fully fit, should return to the starting XI for the Brisbane Test. Lee acknowledged Boland’s outstanding effort but emphasised Hazlewood’s consistent performances and seniority.

"Look, it’s a tough one but you’d have to go back on form and what Josh Hazlewood has done. For me personally, Josh Hazlewood slips straight back in. If he’s fully fit he gets the new ball, or at least is definitely back in the team,” Lee told Fox Sports.

Boland’s appearance in Adelaide marked his first Test in 18 months, with his last outing coming during the third Ashes Test in 2022. Despite the long hiatus, the pacer delivered a stellar performance, taking crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the first innings. He followed it up in the second innings by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Siraj. Jeff Thomson Urges Officials To Let Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 ‘Breathe’ Amid Spirit of Cricket Debate.

Boland’s five wickets came at a crucial juncture for Australia, helping them level the series at 1-1. Hazlewood had also made a strong start to the series, claiming five wickets in the opening Test at Perth, including four in India’s first innings.

“It’s unfortunate for Scott Boland because when he’s had his opportunity, he’s nailed it. I look at Scott Boland and I probably think he’s a bit like MacGill playing in the Warne era. MacGill took 200 Test wickets bowling when Shane Warne was either injured or out for other reasons. So he was a quality, quality bowler,” Lee said.

Lee further highlighted that Boland would likely be a mainstay in any other Test side around the world. "Boland could be in any team around the world. Any playing nation. But unfortunately, when you’ve got Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood, they’re still doing the business, and they’re in his way at the moment. It’s nothing against Boland because he’s bowled the house down."

With the series locked at 1-1, Australia will look to take a lead in the five-match affair when they take field for the third Test from December 14-18 in Brisbane.

