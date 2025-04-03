Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The 31st edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament will be played at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 4-6 and 8-12.

Regarded as the premier veteran badminton tournament in the circuit, the event continues to grow in prestige, drawing top veteran players from across several districts.

The event, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, has garnered over 20 teams and more than 150 individual entries, reinforcing its reputation as a marquee competition for veteran players, as per a press release from GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament

"We at Badminton 45 are very happy to present the 31st edition of the GD Birla Badminton Tournament," said Ayaz Bilawala, Organizing Secretary. "As an addition to the bouquet of events we already offer to the veteran circuit, this tournament has now become the most sought-after event, thanks to the active veteran badminton community. It is a privilege to have Bombay Gymkhana co-host the event, and we have witnessed the tournament grow in leaps and bounds over the years."

"Badminton Gurukul is proud to be associated with this prestigious tournament, which has become a hallmark of excellence in the veteran badminton community," said Supriya Devgun, Founder & MD of Badminton Gurukul. "Our mission is to promote badminton playing culture, and the GD Birla Tournament is a shining example of how the sport continues to thrive among veteran athletes."

Tournament Categories:Team Events - Masters Inter-Club Team EventCombination Doubles 90+Combination Doubles 100+Combination Doubles 110+Open EventsMen's Singles 45+Women's Singles 45+Men's Doubles 45+Men's Combination 85+Men's Combination 110+Women's Combination 75+Mixed Combination 80+Uni DoublesProfessional SinglesProfessional Doubles. (ANI)

