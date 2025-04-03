LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match takes place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 04. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. LSG vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 16.

Mumbai Indians finally got their campaign going with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders. After two defeats, the Hardik Pandya-led side found their first win of the season. LSG too have had a similar run thus far with one win from three matches. Meanwhile, we have drafted the LSG vs MI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Ryan Rickelton (MI).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), David Miller (LSG) and Tilak Varma (MI).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI) and Will Jacks (MI).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar (MI), Shardul Thakur (LSG) and Digvesh Singh (LSG).

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Hardik Pandya (vc).

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), David Miller (LSG), Tilak Varma (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Will Jacks (MI), Deepak Chahar (MI), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Digvesh Singh (LSG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).