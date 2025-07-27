Dallas, Jul 27 (AP) Hamilton Coleman made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 35th hole to hold on for a 2-and-1 victory over Minh Nguyen of Vietnam in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

The victory sends the 17-year-old Coleman, from Augusta, Georgia, to the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills.

Also Read | FISU World University Games 2025: Praveen Chithravel, Seema Land Two Athletics Medals for India.

Coleman, who plans to play college golf at Georgia, never trailed in the 36-hole match at Trinity Forest. But it nearly went the distance because of the relentless play of Nguyen, who has committed to play at Oregon State.

Coleman went 5 up through 12 holes in the morning 18 holes, only for Nguyen to win three of the next four holes. Coleman took a 3-up lead into the afternoon and was 4 up with 11 holes to play when Nguyen again rallied.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: England Hopeful of Ben Stokes Bowling on Final Day As India's KL Rahul-Shubman Gill Partnership Exposes Over-Reliance.

“I knew I couldn't ease my way into winning. I had to keep hitting quality shots,” Coleman said. “It got a little tight there, but I never lost faith. I told my caddie I was nervous but not scared. I was proud of that.”

Coleman was clinging to a 1-up lead with four holes to play. Nguyen twice had birdie chances from the 12-foot range to square the match, narrowly missing both times. The Georgia teen then closed him out with a birdie on the 99-yard 17th hole.

The runner-up finish means Nguyen is now exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Amateur next month at Olympic Club. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)