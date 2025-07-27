Rhine-Ruhr [Germany], July 27 (ANI): Praveen Chithravel and Seema secured a silver medal each during the men's triple jump and women's 5,000 m events at the ongoing FISU World University Games being held in Rhine-Rhur, Germany on Saturday.

Chitravel, 24, record the best effort of 16.66 metres during his second attempt, while it was Australia's Olympian Connor Murphy, who took home the gold with a season-best of 16.77 m, as per Olympics.com.

The India's series of jumps included those of 16.62m, 16.66m and 16.28m, followed by three fouls. He is the current national record holder, with 17.37m, achieved twice, first back in 2023 at Cuba and second time this year during the Federation Cup held in Kochi.

The Indian jumper has enjoyed a consistent season so far, with National Games title in February, clearing the 17-m mark in next two meets and a silver at Asian Athletics Championships held during May. He also securd a win at a European meet earlier this month and has met the entry standard required to enter the World Athletics Championships in September.

Later during the day, Seema's season best 15:35.86 helped her finish behind Julia David-Smith (personal best of 15:34.57) to claim her first international medal in the women's 5,000 metres event.

These two are India's first athletics medals at the event, taking the overall medal count to nine. The 32nd edition of the competition is being held from July 16 to 27 across six German cities. India's 2023 edition in Chengdu was their best-ever, finishing seventh with 26 medals. This included 11 golds, eight of which came in shooting. (ANI)

