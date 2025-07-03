Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill's classic maiden double hundred carried India to a formidable 587 all out in their first innings against England on the second day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Gill (269 off 387 balls) led India's batting charge as there were two other notable run-makers in Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89).

Gill also became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England. The skipper also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 scored at the Oval in 1979.

For England, offie Shoaib Bashir took three wickets.

Brief scores: India: 587 all out in 151 overs (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87; Shoaib Bashir 3/167).

