India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill showcased his class with the bat during the second Test match against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old has firmly established his name as one of the finest Test batters of this generation. Leading from the front, Shubman Gill scored his first-ever double century in Test cricket. The right-handed batter showed composure and the ability to convert starts into big scores. In the first innings, Shubman Gill hammered 269 runs off 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes. Gill stitched key partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration At Edgbaston After Scoring Century During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Gill's record-breaking knock included a hard-fought unbeaten century on Day 1. On Day 2, Shubman Gill then pushed on to his maiden Test double hundred and went on to break several historic records. On that note, let's take a look at some of the historic records achieved by Shubman Gill during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

Records Achieved by Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025

Shubman Gill became the sixth Indian to score 50+ in both of their first two matches as Test captain. He joined the elite list, including Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian batter to score centuries in both of their first two Tests as captain. He joined Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill became the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to record a Test hundred at Edgbaston. Kohli achieved this feat during the IND vs ENG 2018 Test match. The 25-year-old just became the third Indian captain after Vijay Hazare and Mohammad Azharuddin to hit centuries in back-to-back Tests against England. The right-handed batter is the third Indian captain to slam hundreds in consecutive Tests in SENA countries. Before Gill, Mohammad Azharuddin and Virat Kohli had achieved this feat. At the age of 25, Shubman Gill became the second youngest Indian to hit 150 in Tests in England. Shubman Gill is the first Indian captain to score a double century in England. Shubman Gill Becomes Third Indian Captain To Hit Consecutive Test Hundreds in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. Shubman Gill records the highest individual score by an Indian captain against England in England in Test history. He surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's 179-run record. The rising sensation became the fifth batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma to record double centuries in Test and ODI cricket. Shubman Gill is also the first Asian captain to record a double century in SENA Test matches. Shubman Gill became the third Indian after legendary Sunil Gavaskar (222) and Rahul Dravid (217) to smash a double century in England in Tests. During his record-breaking knock, Shubman Gill became the first ever Indian to score 250+ in an innings in a SENA Test. Shubman Gill is ranked third with 250-plus scores in England by a visiting Test captain. Bob Simpson of Australia is leading the chart. The former scored 311 runs in 1964. Shubman Gill became the third Indian after Virender Sehwag and Rahul to hit 250 or more runs for India in away Tests. Sehwag achieved this feat twice against the Pakistan national cricket team in 2004 and 2006. Shubman Gill shattered Virat Kohli's historic 254* runs record of most runs as Team India's captain.

For those unversed, Shubman Gill recorded his first century as Team India Test skipper during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Leeds. Shubman Gill played a tremendous knock of 147 runs in the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).