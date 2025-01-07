Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is making waves across the kabaddi world, garnering significant global interest ahead of its much-anticipated player draft and season kick off. With participation from countries like Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland, the GI-PKL has become quite popular for kabaddi players eyeing to play in this league, according to a release from GI-PKL.

In India, the excitement can be seen among the renowned kabaddi players who are excited to be a part of GI-PKL. Players like Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal already onboard. National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha, have also made the cut, while players such as Sunil Narwal, Shiv Kumar, and Vikash Dahiya, are in the fray.

Andhra Pradesh raider Venkateshwara Goud is set to make his mark, adding further depth to the player roster. Additionally, women players from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also shown interest in the League.

Speaking about the players' participation and excitement shown, Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said, "The excitement around GI-PKL highlights the popularity of Kabaddi and the power of sport to unite cultures and break barriers. The overwhelming response from global and domestic players underscores our vision to create an inclusive and dynamic platform for kabaddi," as quoted by a release from GI-PKL.

The GI-PKL inaugural season will feature 12 teams--six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams--each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities.

Women's Teams:

Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men's Teams:

Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

The Telugu and Tamil teams are likely to be owned by personalities from Tollywood and cricket. Each franchisee will own both a men's and a women's team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity.

In December 2024, the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) revealed its merger with the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) forming the GI-PKL, where both men and women will compete under a unified league banner on the same mat size, a first in the sport's history.

A total of 66 matches would be part of the first season. The league will spread over almost close to a month. There seems to be significant interest in the Kabaddi circles about this new concept and an eagerness to be part of the same.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to kabaddi's global growth. In 2023, GPKL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Haryana State Government to promote women's kabaddi worldwide.

Previously, HIPSA entered a 10-year MOU with the World Kabaddi Body, based in the United Kingdom, to expand the sport across continents. These efforts align with the ambitious goal of including kabaddi in the Olympics by meeting criteria such as active participation in at least 75 countries for men and 45 for women across four continents. (ANI)

