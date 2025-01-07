India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 3-1 against Australia and the hosts lifted the cup for the first time in last ten years. The series was well poised at 1-1 till the fourth Test at Melbourne but since then, Australia took the momentum at their side and Pat Cummins once again came out victorious as captain. A big role was played in that by young Sam Konstas who came in as replacement of opener Nathan McSweeney. The Australian batting unit, who were pushed on the backfoot by the relentless bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, found some relief as Konstas attacked Bumrah and tried to unsettle his rhythm. Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Involve in Heated On-Field Argument During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1, Video Goes Viral.

In the fifth Test match at Sydney, Konstas and Bumrah entered an altercation. As Khawaja was trying to buy some time on the dying moments of Day 1, Konstas got engaged in an heated argument with Bumrah and the latter dismissed Khawaja on the last delivery of the Day and the charged at Konstas along with his Indian teammates in celebration. According to Times of India, Konstas explained that the situation arose from Bumrah's frustration with Usman Khawaja's perceived delay in taking guard. The umpires intervened in the confrontation. Bumrah eventually dismissed Khawaja and gave Konstas a send-off.

“Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket,” Konstas told Triple M Cricket. Konstas praised Bumrah's performance despite the on-field tension and acknowledged the team's strong overall showing.

“Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously, great performance from the team.” Konstas reflected on his own approach to the game and its impact on opponents, emphasising his focus on performing to the best of his ability.

“Don't know. Whatever's on the field, I just try to do my best and, yeah, I guess I got a few nerves on the other team.”

Konstas discussed his Test debut, stating he felt calm despite the pressure. He mentioned conversations with family and teammates to help manage his composure. “No, I was very calm. I was talking to my parents and all my teammates.” He also recalled Khawaja's observation about his apparent excitement while batting, a feeling Konstas didn't personally register. He expressed satisfaction with his debut and the team's victories.

“But obviously, it was a packed stadium, and Uzi (Khawaja) said my adrenaline was pumped when I was batting, but I didn't feel that. Still, it was a good debut, and I'm glad to get two wins.” Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Final Ball of Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Konstas addressed the possibility of his selection in the Australian squad for the Sri Lanka series and adapting to new playing conditions, acknowledging the potential for his game to evolve. “Yeah, I'm not too sure if I'm selected yet. I think we'll find out in the next few days, but obviously adapting to different conditions—maybe we'll find a new Sam. I think so, but time will tell.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).