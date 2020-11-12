London, Nov 12 (AP) Liverpool's injury problems mounted with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said.

“No one was around him when the injury happened.”

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland. (AP)

