Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona has been up in the air as the Argentine in the final year of his contract with the Catalans is yet to agree on a renewal. The 33-year-old has been linked with several clubs across Europe including French giants Paris Saint Germain. Reports suggest that the Barcelona skipper’s representatives are negotiating with the Parisians over a potential transfer next summer. Barcelona Face Bankruptcy if Players Reject Another Wage Cut As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll on Catalan Giants.

Lionel Messi expressed his desire to leave Barcelona at the end of last season as he believed that a free transfer clause in his contract allows him to leave. However, with the Catalan club denying the possibility of the said clause, the Argentine ended up staying at Barcelona for at least another year, until his current deal runs out. Lionel Messi Helps Young Players a Lot, Says Barcelona Midfielder Pedri.

Premier League giants Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign the Argentine if he ends up leaving Barcelona in the summer, with the 33-year-old also wanting to play under former manager Pep Guardiola. However, reports suggest that Paris Saint Germain are also a possible destination for him.

However Lionel Messi’s father and his agent, Jorge Messi has labelled the rumours of his son joining the French giants as ‘fake news’. The 62-year-old took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the said transfer rumour and captioned it ‘Stop inventing!!! #fakenews’.

Lionel Messi's Father Responds To PSG Links (Photo Credits: Jorge Messi)

Barcelona are currently in discussion with their players regarding yet another pay cut as the club is trying to repair the financial damage caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. First team players at the Catalan club reduced their wages around 70 per cent at the start of the outbreak and are once again being asked by the club to take a 30 per cent cut on their current salary.

Lionel Messi is currently with Argentina national team and is expected to take part in both of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Paraguay and Peru this week. The Albiceleste have won both their games in the competition so far and are the only other team aside Brazil to have 100 per cent record.

