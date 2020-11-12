England vs Ireland, International Friendly 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: England lost against Denmark in their last international game but they will be looking to quickly get back to winning ways with a match against Ireland at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions were flying with a seven game-winning run which included a massive victory against world no 1 Belgium but they fell flat against the Danes. Gareth Southgate has a young squad which has the potential to play at a very high level. While the former Middleborough manager often comes under heavy criticism for his team selections, a win against Ireland should keep the media calm. The last time these two teams and was in 2015 and it ended in a goalless draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Milestone Win With Portugal, Edges Closer to All-Time Goalscoring Record With Strike in 7–0 Win Over Andorra.

Phil Foden makes a comeback in England set up after being axed for breaking COVID protocols but Mason Greenwood is still out. Jude Bellingham has been included in the squad after some fine showing in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Jack Grealish is in the form of his life at the moment and should find a place on the left with Jadon Sancho on the right. Dominic Calvert-Lewin lines up as the lone striker and would love to find the back of the net after being quiet in the last few weeks.

Enda Stevens is injured and is not part of the Ireland travel squad. Seamus Coleman has fully recovered completely and is set to lead his country against England. A player of the Ireland national team has been quarantined post positive COVID test but his name has not been identified. Jeff Hendrick in the playmaker role remains Ireland most creative player but may not be afforded much space.

When Is England vs Ireland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020 International Friendly Game

England vs Ireland international friendly match 2020 will take place on November 13 (Thursday midnight). The international friendly match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

When Is England vs Ireland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020 International Friendly Game

Fans in India can live telecast the England vs Ireland match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the international friendly match.

Is England vs Ireland, 2020 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans not able to catch the live action of England vs Ireland International friendly match live on their television sets can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India. England will rest a few key players but the ones coming in their place are equally world-class and the hosts should win this game comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).