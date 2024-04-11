Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The young batter reached the milestone during the IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Also Read | How to Watch PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of UCL Football Match on TV and Online.

In the match, Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes during the run-chase of 197 runs. His runs came at a strike rate of over 163.

Now, in 97 IPL matches and 94 innings, Gill has scored 3,045 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of over 135. He has three centuries and 20 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 129.

Also Read | How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of UCL Football Match on TV and Online.

He is the 24th-highest run-getter in IPL history.

Gill also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018-21. In 58 matches for KKR, he scored 1,417 runs at an average of 31.49 and a strike rate of 123.00, with 10 fifties in 55 innings. His best score was 76 for KKR.

The 24-year-old's best IPL season was the last one. In 17 matches, he scored 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of over 157, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score was 129. He ended as the leading run-getter in the tournament.

In six IPL matches this season, Gill has scored 255 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of over 151, with two half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the third-highest run-getter so far in IPL this year.

GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs. GT need 197 runs to win.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)