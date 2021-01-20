New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday dedicated a special 'Spider-Pant' song to laud India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for guiding his country to a win against Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Pant was seen singing 'Spiderman-spiderman' behind the stumps on the fourth day of the Test, and taking a cue from that, the ICC decided to dedicate an entire song to the wicket-keeper batsman.

"Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant. Does whatever a spider can. Hits a six, takes a catch. Guiding India to the match. Look out! Here comes the Spider-Pant," tweeted ICC.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

Pant played an unbeaten inning of 89 runs in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test as India chased down the total of 328. This is the highest chase recorded at the Gabba, Brisbane. As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI also announced a cash bonus of Rs 5 crore.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

