Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans are undefeated in the IPL 2023 after playing two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. GT will be keen to reclaim the first spot in the IPL table without Hardik Pandya. Hardik won't feature for GT today because he is unwell. On the other hand, KKR will be keen to end Gujarat Titans' dominance and register their second victory in the IPL 2023.

GT skipper Rashid Khan said at the toss, "We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh wicket, hopefully, we can put up a good total and defend it. (On Hardik Pandya not playing today) Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him. As a team we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and put just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik."

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss, "We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions but it's okay. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan.

GT (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

KKR (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

