Punjab have surprised many with the kind of start they have managed this season with two wins on the bounce. The team defeated Kolkata in the opener and followed it up with another gutsy performance against a talented Rajasthan side. Although they are currently fifth owing to an inferior net run rate, another win and they will break into the top four. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to get off the mark in the points table and the team is under a lot of duress after defeats suffered at the hands of Rajasthan and Lucknow. The team did not perform well as a team and the batting unit has failed miserably so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Aiden Markram will have to rise to the occasion for Hyderabad and try and help bring some stability to the batting department. In addition to his captaincy skills, his batting is of utmost importance to the cause of the side. Mayank Agarwal is not known for his exploits in the format but needs to deliver in the crucial powerplays. Harry Brook is the only recognized big hitter in the team and that is a cause for concern.

Punjab will once again bank on the form of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan with the left-hand batter in sublime form. If he can stay in for the first ten overs, expect the team to get a good total on the board. Nathan Ellis picked up four wickets against Rajasthan and he will be full of confidence heading into this match.

When Is SRH vs PBKS Match 14 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The game will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and still start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs PBKS Match 14 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2023. The important SRH vs PBKS match will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu channels and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 14 in Hyderabad.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SRH vs PBKS Match 14 of TATA IPL 2023?

The digital rights of IPL 2023 are with Viacomn18 Network. fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the free live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab King IPL 2023 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad lack the x-factor when it comes to their batting and this is likely going to contribute to another defeat for them.

