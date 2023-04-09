After a brilliant opening day, two more matches will be taking place in Hero Super Cup 2023 on Sunday, April 10. In the first match of the day, Hyderabad FC will face Aizawl FC in Group B. The game has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be taking place at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in a competitive match. With both teams starting their group stage campaign, they will be aiming for full points. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this game. India Rout Kyrgyz Republic Again; March Into AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in Style.

Hyderabad FC finished as the runners-up in the group stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. ATK Mohun Bagan then defeated HFC in the semifinal on penalties. Following this, the club stated that Manolo Marquez has decided to part ways with HFC after this season. His final assignment with the club will be the Hero Super Cup 2022-23. Hyderabad have a very strong forward line with Bartholomew Ogbecehe at the centre of it. However, their biggest weapon is surely their defense. HFC had one of the best defensive records in ISL 2022-23 and was a very hard team to break. The defense will face a tricky task against Azawl's forward line.

After finishing in the 8th position in I-League 2022-23, Aizawl defeated TRAU by a solitary goal from Ivan Veres to qualify for the group stage. Aizawl's biggest problem throughout the I-League was to convert draws into wins. Ivan Veras will be once again leading the lines for AFC. Meanwhile, two Japanese Eisuke Mohri and Akito Saito will be in charge of midfield and defense. Aizawl will have to do their best to get something out of this match.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Hyderabad FC will take on Aizawl FC in their first match in Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala.

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The game between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC. Fans however will have to pay a subscription fee or take a match pass to watch this game.

