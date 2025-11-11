Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): The 12th Himachal Pradesh State Junior Kho Kho Championship for Boys and Girls concluded successfully at Government Senior Secondary School, here at Jukhala with Hamirpur emerging as the double champion, claiming both the Boys' and Girls' titles after two days of high-spirited play.

The event was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Kho Kho Association under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) which concluded on November 9, as per a KKFI press release.

In the Girls' final, Hamirpur defeated Mandi with a 12-7 scoreline, winning by five points, while in a closely contested Boys' final, Hamirpur edged past Sirmaur 10-9, sealing victory by one point and one inning.

A total of eight districts, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Kullu, and Hamirpur, fielded teams in both categories, reflecting the growing reach of Kho Kho among youth across the state. The championship was inaugurated on November 8, 2025, by Satdev Sharma, Secretary, BJP Kisan Morcha, Himachal Pradesh, who encouraged the players to pursue the sport with discipline and passion.

The championship concluded with an inspiring closing ceremony graced by Vikas Thakur, Former Secretary, H.P. Congress Committee, who felicitated the winners and applauded the association's efforts to promote indigenous sports. Rahul from Hamirpur was adjudged Best Player (Boys), while Kritika Rana from Hamirpur received the Best Player (Girls) award for their outstanding performances. (ANI)

