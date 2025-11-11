The WWE Monday Night RAW November 10 episode aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The episode saw big clashes as superstars like John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and many more featured. The episode also witnessed a shocking end to the main event of the show, which indeed set the tone for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025. On that note, read below for a detailed update and highlights of the WWE Monday Night RAW episode on November 10. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Intercontinental Championship: John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio

The legendary Triple H started off this WWE Monday Night RAW episode on November 10 and introduced John Cena one final time. Up against him was Dominik Mysterio, defending his Intercontinental Championship title. Dominik Mysterio got the upper hand at the commencement of the match. He even delivered his signature Frog Splash at the end. But John Cena countered the move and delivered an AA to triumph in the match and become the new Intercontinental Champion. With the Intercontinental title win, Cena has finally become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

John Cena: Grand Slam Champion

Last Time is Now Tournament (First Round match): Damian Priest vs Rusev

Rusev beat Damian Priest in this one to advance in the Last Time is Now Tournament. This match went on for more than 15 minutes. Damian Priest was dealing with an injured eye in this one. Rusev took advantage of his blurred vision, poked his eye, and then delivered a Machka Kick to secure the win via pinfall.

Rusev Beat Damian Priest

RUSEV ADVANCES! 😤 Who will join him in the next round of The Last Time Is Now Tournament? pic.twitter.com/NtfqbIwH9I — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Women’s World Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez

In this one, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Raquel Rodriguez to defend her title. Roxanne Perez tried to interfere when Stephanie Vaquer was eyeing a comeback in the game. But Nikki Bella, in her corner, took care of the proceedings. Stephanie Vaquer ultimately landed the Devil’s Kiss before hitting a corkscrew moonsault to win the contest.

Stephanie Vaquer!!

NIKKI BELLA JUST HIT STEPHANIE VAQUER WITH THE WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!!! 😱 WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! pic.twitter.com/0udLXozCC3 — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Last Time is Now Tournament (First Round match): Sheamus vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in this bout to advance to the next round of the Last Time is Now Tournament. Sheamus nailed a Brogue Kick to win the match out of nowhere. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, November 3: Logan Paul and Vision Attack CM Punk and Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Dragon Lee Retain Tag Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Sheamus Wins

ONE STEP CLOSER. 👏 Sheamus advances in The Last Time Is Now Tournament! pic.twitter.com/jZBxPslnHM — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: The Kabuki Warriors vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss couldn't defend their titles against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane). This victory also began The Kabuki Warriors third reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The November 10 WWE RAW Monday Night episode ended with a twist as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY returned to help Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The Kabuki Warriors: New Women’s Tag Team Champions

