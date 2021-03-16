Manchester [UK], March 16 (ANI): Manchester United on Monday announced that striker Hannibal Mejbri has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old joined United from Monaco towards the end of the summer transfer window in 2019.

The midfielder, who has been regularly praised for his attitude, has played above his age group and represented the Under-23s throughout the season. Hannibal has featured 18 times for Neil Wood's side, scoring four goals and registering seven assists.

He remains eligible for the FA Youth Cup and could return from injury ahead of the fourth-round tie against Liverpool or Sutton United, with their game due to be played on Tuesday night.

Speaking to MUTV last month the United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Hannibal, unfortunately, injured his shoulder in the reserves so he'll be out for a few weeks. He was just on his way into the squad and training with us but that's football. He'll come back stronger, I am sure, and he knows he's not far away."

The Paris-born prospect will be looking to maintain his progress at the club in the coming months and years. The news follows the announcement of Shola Shoretire's first professional contract last month. (ANI)

