Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested Bruno Fernandes could be stopped from representing Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers later this month as it would involve him travelling to countries red-listed under the UK government's COVID-19 restrictions. The international break will be between March 22 and April 2 with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to take place in that week. Fernandes and other Premier League players will have to quarantine on return from international break if they travel to countries red-listed under the UK government’s COVID-19 restrictions. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says 'We've to Win as Many Games as Possible to Make It to Top Four'.

Fernandes has been the cornerstone of United's gameplan since his arrival from Sporting CP in January last year. He has already scored 15 goals assisted 10 times in just 27 Premier League games this season and has been the chief creator for Solskjaer’s team. In 62 appearances for United in all competitions, Fernandes had already scored 34 goals. He has also assisted 17 times already in the Premier League in 47 games. LaLiga Looking to Leave Footprints of Competition and Clubs in Indian Football Ecosystem.

“We've not sat down and made a proper call on that one but it doesn't make sense if you lose your player for 10 days of isolation, of course it doesn't,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Goal after United’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. “We're the ones paying the players and from what I understand FIFA have given the rules that they don't have to be released.

“So I would think that's going to be a hard call to make to let them go and play in red list countries, yeah. I want Bruno of course, ready against Brighton and hopefully that we are through in Europe and against Tottenham after that break, of course I do,” the United gaffer added.

Portugal are set to play Azerbaijan and Serbia in a space of four days during the international break. Fernando Santos’ side will first face Azerbaijan on March 24 before taking on Serbia three days later. But with Portugal listed under the countries banned for travel by the United Kingdom amidst the global pandemic, United and Solskjaer face the dilemma of risking Bruno.

If Bruno does travel to Portugal for the FIFA qualifiers, he will miss United’s Premier League home match against Brighton and a crucial away fixture to Tottenham Hotspur. United host Brighton at Old Trafford on April 3 and then travel to London for the reverse league fixture against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham seven days later.

