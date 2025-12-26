Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Premier League’s traditional festive schedule features a standalone Boxing Day showdown as Manchester United hosts Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 27, 2025, and is scheduled for 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday. This high-stakes encounter finds both clubs battling for European spots, with seventh-placed United looking to bounce back from a recent defeat against Aston Villa, while Newcastle aims to close a three-point gap on their hosts. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal On Top of Points Tally Heading into Christmas; Liverpool, Manchester City Secure Big Victories.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Overview

Manchester United enters the festive period under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, currently sitting in seventh place with 26 points. Despite a dramatic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth recently, their form remains inconsistent.

Newcastle, positioned in 11th with 23 points, has enjoyed recent success in this fixture, winning five of their last six meetings with the Red Devils across all competitions. A victory for the Magpies would draw them level on points with United, intensifying the race for the top six.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: Old Trafford in Manchester.

Time: 1:30 AM IST. How to Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the continental action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Man United vs Newcastle United live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News and Key Players

Both managers face significant selection challenges due to injuries and international duties. Manchester United will be without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Additionally, the Red Devils are missing Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo, all of whom have joined their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Newcastle United is grappling with a defensive crisis. Manager Eddie Howe will be without several key backline players, including Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn. However, goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to be available for selection.

