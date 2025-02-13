Haridwar, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana took revenge of their last edition defeat as they beat Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final to win the women's hockey gold medal at the National Games here on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh's Chavan Aishwarya scored off a penalty corner in the fifth minute to hand her side an early lead in the summit clash. However, they failed to hold onto the advantage and allowed Haryana to pump in four goals.

Also Read | RCB-W Likely Playing XI vs GG-W in WPL 2025: Check Predicted Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 for Women’s Premier League Match Against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.

Mahima Choudhary (37th minute), Ishika (45th, 50th) and Monika (55th) were the goal scorers for Haryana at the Vandana Katariya Hockey Stadium on the concluding day of competitions.

Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 2-1 to bag the bronze medal.

Also Read | Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Pramodni Lakra (12th) and captain Albela Rani Toppo (17th) scored for Jharkhand while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (39th) pulled one back for Maharashtra.

In the 2023 National Games in Goa, MP had beaten Haryana 3-0 in shootout after the two sides were locked goal-less in the regulation time

In the men's event, Karnataka registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh to win the gold.

Faraz Khan converted a penalty corner in the opening minute of the match for UP, while Karnataka's Shamanth C found the back of the net in the eighth minute to level the scores 1-1.

Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (18th) and Abharan Sudev (39th) scored off penalty corners to give two-goal cushion to Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh's Sharda Nand Tiwari converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute but they fell short at the end.

Maharashtra beat Punjab 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal, courtesy a field goal from Venkatesh Kenche in the 36th minute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)