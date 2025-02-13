Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) are all set to begin their title defence in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will play the tournament's opener against the Gujarat Giants on February 14. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025, Vadodara Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kotambi Stadium.

The defending champions will miss the services of Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Kate Cross during the WPL 2025 edition. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, and Heather Graham as their replacements. The Bengaluru squad is filled with many all-rounders and T20 specialists. The franchise has good spinning options as well as vast international experience. Take a look at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's predicted playing 11 for the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants.

Top-Order: Captain Smriti Mandhana will open the innings for her side during the match against Gujarat Giants. Mandhana is having a great run in international cricket, and she is expected to continue her same form in the WPL 2025. Mandhana's opening partner will be England's Danni Wyatt. The English batter had a good run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. At No. 3, Sabbhineni Meghana is expected to play. The Indian batter has a decent amount of experience in WPL.

Middle-Order: Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be an important member of the Bengaluru batting line-up. Perry was instrumental during RCB-W's title victory in the WPL 2024. She was the leading run-getter for Bengaluru in the last edition. Richa Ghosh might come in at No. 5. The wicketkeeper-batter is known for her aggressive batting and would strengthen the middle order of Bengaluru during the match against Gujarat Giants. Nuzhat Parween might come next.

All-Rounders: Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, and Kanika Ahuja will be the frontline all-rounders for the defending champions during the Women's Premier League 2025 match against the Gujarat Giants. All three-star cricketers can score quick runs and shift the momentum of the match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of RCB-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur will lead the pace attack of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She will be supported by Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry. In the spin department. Georgia Wareham will be their lead spinner alongside Asha Shobhana. Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja can also chip in with some overs of spin.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Likely XI for GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match in Vadodara

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh Thakur,

