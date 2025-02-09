Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 9 (ANI): The second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday was stopped due to floodlight failure in the seventh over of the second innings.

The match was forced to stop in the 6.1 overs where the Men in Blue scored 48 runs without losing any wickets, in response to England's 304 runs in the first innings of the Cuttack ODI.

Also Read | SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

Chasing a big total of 305 runs, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off the innings with a positive intent.

Rohit started attacking the fast bowlers from the first over. Later on, Gill also joined the party. Before the stop of play, Rohit had scored an unbeaten 29 runs whereas Gill scored 17* runs.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier in the day, the Three Lions skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first.

For India, Virat Kohli comes back after recovery from a sore knee and Yashasvi Jaiswal sits out. Varun Chakravarthy is also set to make his ODI debut. On the other hand, for England, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come back into the playing XI.

In the first innings, the Jos Buttler-led side was bowled out for 304 runs in 49.5 overs. Knocks came from Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

Duckett smashed 65 runs off 56 balls which was laced with 10 boundaries. Following Duckett's wicket, right-hand batter Joe Root took the responsibility of scoring the runs for his national team. Root slammed 69 runs from 72 balls with the help of six fours before going back to the dressing room in the 43rd over on the bowling of Jadeja.

For Men in Blue, Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers. The 36-year-old player snapped three wickets in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 35 runs and bowled one maiden over in his spell. Three wickets came through a run-out, out of which two came in the last over of the innings.

One wicket each was bagged by Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Shami in their respective spells. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)