SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI: The South Africa national cricket team will lock horns against the New Zealand national cricket team in the second ODI of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025. The second ODI between South Africa and New Zealand will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 10. The South Africa vs New Zealand match will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the SA vs NZ ODI on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Tri-Series 2025 match in Lahore. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will enter the contest after a stunning performance in the 1st ODI against the host Pakistan national cricket team in Lahore. Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips hammered a blistering century, while the bowling, led by speedster Matt Henry and captain Mitchell Santner, secured a clinical win. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the three-nation series. The Proteas will be captained by Temba Bavuma. South Africa vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Lahore.

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Kane Williamson (NZ), Rassie Van der-Dussen (SA), Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA)

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kane Williamson (c), Marco Jansen (vc)

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

