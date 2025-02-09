Barcelona will be facing Sevilla in an away tie in La Liga this evening to keep up with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the title race. The Catalonians are third in the points table currently with 45 points from 22 games and trail league leaders Real Madrid by five points. They have won their last two league fixtures on the bounce and have the right momentum heading into this game. Opponents Sevilla on the other hand are 13th and struggling for form. It will take a special effort from them to put up a fight here. Sevilla versus Barcelona will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:30 AM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Joan Jordan and Tanguy Nianzou miss out for Sevilla due to injury while Jose Angel Carmona is suspended. Albert Sambi Lokonga will be the central defensive midfielder in the team with Saul Niguez and Djibril Sow for company. Isaac Romero leads the attack, and he will be joined in the final third by Dodi Lukebakio and Ruben Vargas.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal are long-term absentees for Barcelona and miss out again. Robert Lewandowski has been in good form this term and looks set to play the centre-forward role with Gavi as the playmaker behind him. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal provide width with Pedri and Marc Casado as the two central midfielders. Lamine Yamal Showcases Heartfelt Gesture Handing Over His Jersey to Kid in Stands After Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match (See Pics).

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to lock horns with Sevilla in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, February 9. The Sevilla vs Barcelona match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will thus not be able to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on any TV channel. For the Getafe vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India.

However, a report in Sport Business has stated that La Liga has cut their signal to GXR because of non-payment. GXR World on January 31, had issued an update on social media as well, stating that La Liga 2024-25 live streaming in India won't be available on the weekend that followed (February 1 and 2). It is unclear if the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming will be available on GXR World. The GXR World website has no thumbnails or the previews of the La Liga with only the Mallorca vs Girona highlights from their match on December 14 available. Fans in India can follow the Sevilla vs Barcelona live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Barcelona will dominate this tie and secure an easy 0-2 victory here.

