New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India's Hero Group will maintain its presence on the European Tour with the title partnership of the second event on the UK Swing.

The event, originally announced as the English Open, will now be called the Hero Open and takes place in Birmingham from July 30-August 1. The UK Swing marks the return of the European Tour's full-fledged return to golfing action.

The Hero Women's Indian Open and the Hero Indian Open, which are both part of the Ladies European Tour and the European Tour, have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will back in 2021.

The Hero Open will carry a purse of One million Euros and will be held at the Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham.

The Hero Challenges schedule however has been altered and some of them will not be held. The first one was held in Abu Dhabi and there were to be five more.

Hero is a long-term sponsor of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, the first event in the six week UK run which starts next week.

The event will also participate in the European Tour's ‘Golf for Good' initiative at the Betfred British Masters, offering £20,000 to the first professional golfer to make a hole-in-one during the tournament days at Close House.

The prize money will be equally split between the professional and the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, the official charity of the Betfred British Masters.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO, said: "Golf is the sport of business, which is why Hero is such a strong supporter of the game globally.

"The world is currently going through an unprecedented period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that we all together will come out of this situation much stronger and more resilient.

"The UK Swing once again demonstrates the European Tour's ability to be innovative and Hero is delighted to support this initiative." PTI

