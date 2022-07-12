Berlin, Jul 12 (AP) Bundesliga winger Marco Richter has been ruled out of Hertha Berlin's preseason training after the club revealed on Tuesday he requires surgery for a testicular tumor.

Hertha said an examination revealed a tumor but that a full diagnosis has yet to be made. The statement came a day after he was named in Hertha's squad for a training camp in England.

Also Read | India vs England 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

“Marco has absolutely all of our support in this situation. We hope that he can recover and be back with us as quickly as possible,” Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Richter is a former Germany Under-21 international who scored six goals in 33 games in his first campaign with Hertha last season after joining from Augsburg in August. AP

Also Read | Is India vs England 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)