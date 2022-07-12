After the conclusion of the Tests and T20Is, England and India face each other in three One-Day Internationals. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 will be played at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a winning start. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Both the teams have a few changes to the squad from the T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan returns for India in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, England welcome back Test skipper Ben Stokes to the limited-overs format. It will be an interesting match as the sides are aiming for a positive start to the series. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in London.

Is ENG vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 1st ODI. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 1st ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).