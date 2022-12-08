New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Quarter Final matches of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 took place here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the first Quarter Final match of the day, Services Sports Control Board defeated Punjab & Sind Bank 4-3 thanks to goals from Harman Singh (23', 57'), Kuldeep (41') and Sanjit Toppo (54'). The three goals for Punjab & Sind Bank were struck by Sanjay (35'), Santa Singh (36') and Prabhjot Singh (50').

Also Read | IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s All-Round Show Help Bangladesh Seal Series despite Rohit Sharma’s Late Cameo.

In the second Quarter Final match of the day, Punjab National Bank defeated Sports Authority Of India 4-1. Gursimran Singh (17'), Vishal Antil (24'), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (54') and Gurjinder Singh (59') scored one goal each for Punjab National Bank. Ashis Kumar Topno (33') hit the only goal of the match for Sports Authority Of India.

In the third Quarter Final match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Comptroller & Auditor General Of India 3-2 courtesy of goals from Joginder Singh (10'), Yuvraj Walmiki (11') and Gursahibjit Singh (35'). Surya Prakash Potluri (10') and Abharan Sudev B (19') scored goals for Comptroller & Auditor General Of India.

Also Read | ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Leg-Spinner Aroob Shah to Lead Pakistan in Inaugural Season.

In the last Quarter Final match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Central Secretariat 3-1. Captain Simranjeet Singh (1'), Gurjinder Singh (9') and Araijeet Singh Hundal (23') scored goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Vikash Choudhary (31') registered his name on the scoresheet for Central Secretariat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)