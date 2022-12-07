A valiant effort by captain Rohit Sharma eventually was not enough as India succumbed to yet another series loss in Bangladesh, going down by just five runs in the 2nd ODI played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday, December 7. All of India’s hopes seemed to be gone until skipper Rohit walked out to bat at number 9 and brought India close to clinching what would have been a series-leveling win in Mirpur. But it was not to be as Bangla Tigers held on to their nerves and edged India out by the barest of margins to roar at the end of the night. Fighter Rohit Sharma’s Brave Knock Wins Hearts As India Go Down Fighting in Second ODI Against Bangladesh, See Twitter Reactions

Bangladesh opted to bat after winning the toss and India put early pressure by taking early wickets. Having reduced Bangladesh to 69/6 at one stage, India could sense they weren’t far from restricting the hosts to a meagre total. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah Riyad joined forces to put 148 runs for the seventh wicket, effectively taking away the momentum from India. The duo steadied the ship and accelerated after getting set on this pitch. Despite Mahmudullah’s dismissal, Mehidy continued his onslaught, taking apart the Indian bowlers to score his maiden ODI hundred (100* off 83) to propel Bangladesh to 271/7.

With Rohit have sustained an injury to his thumb, India opened with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. While Kohli looked comfortable in the first over, Ebadot Hossain had him bottom-edging a delivery onto his stumps while trying to play a pull shot to have Bangladesh's first success with the ball. Shikhar Dhawan too departed soon. India continued to lose wickets until a 107-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) helped them come back into the contest. With the two in the crease, India seemed to be coasting along well towards the target but it was not to be. Iyer got out while trying a big shot and Axar could not clear the cover fielder after trying to hit a boundary in the region. Not just with the bat but Miraz made his presence felt with the ball, taking two wickets for 46 runs. He dismissed KL Rahul and Iyer. Iyer and Axar's dismissals took the breath out of India's effort until it was restored by Rohit Sharma, who took the side close despite batting with a heavily taped left thumb.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights:

#Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and second overall to hit 500 sixes in international cricket.

#The Indian captain scored his 46th ODI fifty.

#Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored his maiden ODI hundred.

#Miraz and Mahmudullah Riyad stitched the biggest seventh-wicket stand by any side against India (148 runs).

#Shreyas Iyer hit his 14th ODI fifty.

#Axar Patel scored his second fifty in ODIs.

With the series having won, Bangladesh will now eye a clean sweep when they face India in the third game, on December 10 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. India on the other hand, will hope for superior performance in the season.

