New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) has marked a transformative moment for Indian hockey, reigniting the nation's passion for the sport while breaking new ground in inclusivity and viewership. This edition was particularly special as it not only revived the men's league after a seven-year hiatus but also marked the launch of the inaugural women's league--an unprecedented milestone for Indian sports in general and hockey in particular. Adding to the historic significance, the league coincides with the centenary celebrations of Indian hockey and follows back-to-back Olympic medal triumphs, reinforcing the country's growing dominance on the global stage.

HIL 2024-25 has exceeded expectations, drawing an extraordinary cumulative reach of over 40.8 million viewers, which is over a 48% increase over HIL 2017's viewership of 27.5 million viewers. The men's final alone garnered 3.07 million viewers, while the most-watched women's match attracted 2.92 million viewers. The global reach of the league has also experienced exponential growth in its audience, with over 5 million in 18 hockey playing countries apart from India through both television and OTT viewership.

Notably, the league shattered traditional viewership norms by achieving unprecedented gender parity. In a sports ecosystem where the viewership gap between men's and women's events often spans as much as six times, Hero HIL has set a new benchmark. In fact, at times, the women's matches have drawn nearly equal attention to their men's counterparts. Across 44 men's matches, the tournament reached an impressive 32.9 million viewers (23.5 million on television and 9.4 million via OTT platforms), while 13 women's matches secured 15.1 million viewers (10.5 million on TV and 4.59 million through OTT).

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey remarked, "The success of Hero HIL 2024-25 is a testament to India's deep-rooted love for hockey. The overwhelming response from fans, brands, and broadcasters reflects the league's immense potential. As we move forward, our commitment remains steadfast in elevating Indian hockey to new heights, ensuring that the sport gets the recognition and support it truly deserves."

Beyond television and streaming, HIL's resurgence is making waves in the digital landscape. Hockey India has witnessed remarkable growth across its social media platforms, boasting over 1 billion total views across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on more than 3,000 posts. This engaged fan base is actively contributing to a vibrant and dynamic hockey community.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stated, "The revival of Hero HIL has been a monumental success, not only in terms of numbers but also in the enthusiasm it has reignited among fans and players alike. This season has proven that hockey continues to hold a special place in India's sporting culture. The addition of the women's league is a crucial step towards greater inclusivity and empowerment in sports."

Hockey India League's resurgence is also a testament to the sport's growing appeal since the Tokyo Olympics, where hockey accounted for 15.2% of the overall 69 million viewers in the first week. (ANI)

